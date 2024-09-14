Police review security ahead of PM’s visit to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police reviewed the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the State on September 17.DGP YB Khurania along with Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda and DCP Prateek Singh on Thursday visited Janata Maidan, the venue for the proposed programme.

Modi is expected to visit Odisha on Tuesday to launch the ‘Subhadra Yojana’, an ambitious scheme of the BJP government for women empowerment, and lay the foundation stone for some projects.”

Top police officers held discussions on the security arrangements to be made for the Prime Minister’s visit,” an official said. The Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Biju Patnaik International Airport here around 11.35 am and go to Janata Maidan where he will launch ‘Subhadra Yojana’.He is scheduled to leave the State capital around 1.25 pm, the official said.

“Arrangements are being made for traffic movement, route lining, deployment of security personnel and security of VIPs and guests,” Panda said.

The road from Bhubaneswar airport to Janata Maidan would be barricaded and bomb disposal squads have been deployed to conduct checking at the venue at regular intervals, Panda said.A temporary police control room has been opened at the venue.

During the day, Odisha BJP leaders discussed the Prime Minister’s meeting.”Efforts are being made to ensure that a large number of women attend the Prime Minister’s programme,” a party leader said.

The State Cabinet approved the implementation of ‘Subhadra Yojana’ under which a woman will get financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum for five years.

Women in the age group of 21 to 60 years will receive the benefit. The money will go to the accounts of beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer, he said.More than one crore women will benefit from the scheme.

Every year on ‘Rakhi Purnima’ and International Women’s Day, Rs 5,000 will go to the bank accounts of beneficiaries directly,

he added.