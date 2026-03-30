Police search for BJD MLA’s husband

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Sunday visited the official residence of BJD MLA Manorama Mohanty at Narla in Kalahandi district in connection with a case registered against her husband, who is the BJD Narla block president. An official said the case, lodged on March 15 at Narla police station following a written complaint by the tehsildar, alleges that Mohanty’s husband had threatened the tehsildar.

The accused has reportedly been absconding since the case was registered. Police visited the MLA’s residence to serve a notice, but he was not present, the officer added. Speaking to reporters, Mohanty alleged that a team of male police officers entered her residence while neither she nor her husband was home.

“My daughter and maid, both women, were there when police forcefully entered my house without any prior intimation. Police officers misbehaved with my daughter,” she alleged. “If something had happened to my daughter, who would be responsible? I leave it to the Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker to make the necessary decision to give justice to me, a woman MLA,” she added.

Earlier in the day, BJD youth wing president Chinmaya Sahu alleged that the ruling BJP has indulged in “political vendetta” against the party MLA and her family as she did not agree to vote in favour of their candidate in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election.

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said, “A life-threatening allegation has been levelled against the Narla MLA’s husband. Police should be allowed to do their duty.” If the MLA feels it is a “politically motivated” action, she should move court, Biswal said.