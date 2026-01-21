‘Police Told Me To Stay Silent’: Witness Makes Explosive Claims After Noida Techie’s Fatal Accident

The death of a young software engineer in Noida has triggered serious questions about civic negligence and an alleged attempt to suppress facts, following claims made by a key witness. The incident, described as a freak accident, has brought renewed focus on long-standing safety lapses that were reportedly flagged earlier but never addressed.

Twenty-seven-year-old Yuvraj Mehta died in the early hours of Saturday while returning from Gurugram, when his car reportedly skidded in heavy fog, breached a drain boundary and plunged into a deep, water-filled excavation pit at an under-construction commercial site in Sector 150. The pit, dug for a basement, was located close to a drain and had no visible safety barriers. Mehta is said to have climbed onto the roof of his submerged car and called his father, who rushed to the scene and alerted emergency services. Rescue efforts by police and disaster response teams were later hampered by darkness, dense fog and the pit’s distance from the road.

A 26-year-old delivery executive, one of the main eyewitnesses apart from Mehta’s father, has now alleged that police officers pressured him to stay away from the media for several days. The witness claimed he was called to the police station, reprimanded for speaking to reporters and forced to record another video based on a script provided to him. He also alleged that he was made to wait for hours near the police station as part of this pressure.

The case has gained further attention after reports revealed that the UP Irrigation Department had earlier written to the Noida Authority, warning about the need to install head regulators in Sector 150 to clear accumulated rain and drain water. The proposal was allegedly ignored, allowing water to stagnate at the site.

The vehicle involved in the accident, a Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, was retrieved only days later. Following this, the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident, and the promoter of the company developing the site was arrested. Meanwhile, the witness at the centre of the controversy has drawn scrutiny after two of his videos went viral — one accusing rescue teams of inaction and another appearing to retract those claims. He later said the second video was recorded under pressure.

Additional scrutiny has come from satellite imagery, which reportedly shows that the excavation pit had remained waterlogged and unsecured for over three years, despite surrounding infrastructure being developed. Images indicate the land was once agricultural, with the large water body appearing only after excavation work began around late 2021.

Locals have said the tragedy could have been prevented if earlier warnings had been acted upon and basic safety measures enforced. Police officials, however, have denied exerting pressure, stating that any such allegations will be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.