Police Warn Supreme Court: Radicalised Intellectuals Pose Greater Threat In Terror Cases

In the Supreme Court on Thursday, the Delhi Police strongly opposed the bail petitions of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others connected to the 2020 Delhi riots case. The arguments took a serious turn when the police highlighted what they described as a disturbing new trend in terror-linked activities—the radicalisation of highly educated individuals.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the Delhi Police, told the court that recent investigations, including the Red Fort blast case and the exposure of a white-collar terror module tied to Jaish-e-Mohammad at Al-Falah University in Haryana, show that intellectuals are increasingly being drawn into extremist networks.

He explained that these individuals often receive state-funded education, become professionals such as doctors and engineers, and then allegedly use their expertise, networks, and credibility to support or organise anti-national activities. According to the ASG, this makes them far more dangerous than typical foot soldiers involved in terror operations.

“Those who are highly educated and then turn to terrorism pose a deeper threat,” Raju argued. “Their skills and social standing give them the capacity to plan and execute activities with greater sophistication.”

The remarks were made as the court examined whether Khalid, Imam, and others should be granted bail in the broader conspiracy case linked to the 2020 riots. The prosecution maintained that releasing the accused at this stage could undermine ongoing investigations and potentially embolden similar elements.

The Supreme Court has taken note of the submissions and continues to hear detailed arguments before deciding on the bail pleas.