Policemen served in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh to receive a ‘Mahakumbh Seva Medal’ and Rs 10,000 special bonus: CM Yogi.

Mahakumbh Nagar : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a special gathering of police personnel at Ganga Mandapam on Thursday, marking the conclusion of Mahakumbh 2025. He described Mahakumbh as the world's largest and most historic event, attributing its success to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the collective dedication of the police force. CM Yogi highlighted how the event set a new standard in integrating faith and economy, earning international recognition. He praised the patience and discipline of the police personnel. He announced that 75,000 individuals who served during Mahakumbh would be awarded the 'Mahakumbh Seva Medal' along with a citation. Additionally, non-gazetted officers will receive a special bonus of Rs10,000, and all police personnel will be granted a week's leave in a phased manner.

During his address, CM Yogi acknowledged the immense challenge of organizing Mahakumbh and credited its success to the collective efforts of the police force.

He remarked, “A massive event like Mahakumbh presented a big challenge, but we took it to new heights. If we had focused solely on the problems, we would have found excuses. Instead, by seeking solutions, we discovered new paths. We chose the path of solutions and turned it into the world's biggest event.”

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a 'Divine, Grand, and Digital Kumbh,' he emphasized that Mahakumbh has become a testament to India's cultural richness and economic progress.

In response to critics, he stated, “Only those who have truly experienced Mahakumbh can understand its scale and significance. It's easy to sit in a corner and to make comments with malice.”

CM Yogi praised the patience and discipline of the police force, noting how they maintained composure even in the face of pushing crowds.

He further revealed that the Uttar Pradesh government invested Rs 7,000 crore in Prayagraj Mahakumbh, leading to an unprecedented economic boost of Rs 3.5 lakh crore for the state. “Nowhere else in the world has faith been so seamlessly linked with economic growth. The sages of India always said that by following the right path and respecting faith, prosperity and success naturally follow. Mahakumbh has proven this to be true.”

The Chief Minister commended the capability and dedication of the police force, underscoring their vital role in managing the massive scale of Mahakumbh. While Prayagraj has a permanent population of 25 lakh, the event saw a daily influx of 1.5 to 2 crore people. To date, 66 crore 30 lakh devotees have participated in this grand gathering.

He shared that the event was graced by the presence of the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Governors from all states, most Chief Ministers, diplomats from 100 countries, and heads of state from 12 nations, along with their citizens. He acknowledged the commendable conduct of the police, paramilitary forces, home guards, PRD, water police, traffic police, NDRF, SDRF, and PAC, which received widespread appreciation.

Initiated Police Reforms:

Addressing police reforms, CM Yogi recalled his resolve to improve working conditions since taking office in 2017.

He said, "After witnessing the poor state of police lines in Lucknow, where personnel slept under broken roofs on cots, I immediately decided to take action. Today, the budget for UP Police stands at Rs 40,000 crore, and the largest police barrack buildings are being constructed in every district." He also highlighted significant developments, including the reinstatement of 54 abolished PAC companies, the establishment of three women's battalions, and the recruitment of 1.56 lakh police personnel, with the process for an additional 60,000 underway. Looking ahead, the government plans to recruit 30,000 more police personnel. Yogi Adityanath noted that in 2017, Uttar Pradesh was grappling with riots, mafia dominance, and insecurity; however, it has now transformed into a dream destination for investment.

He added, “The very mafia who once roamed as VIPs now tremble when facing our police.” The Chief Minister lauded the police for their exceptional work in crowd management, security, and disaster response during Mahakumbh. Referring to an unfortunate incident on Mauni Amavasya, he noted, “Within 15-20 minutes, the injured received medical care through a green corridor. Fire incidents were contained within 10 minutes, ensuring no loss of life.”

Highlighting the significance of Mahakumbh, CM Yogi stated that the event not only boosted India's global image but also gave Uttar Pradesh a distinct identity across the country.

Congratulating the police force, he revealed that between January 28 and 30 alone, 15 crore people visited Mahakumbh. “Everyone who came took a dip in the Sangam, felt overwhelmed, and left with gratitude—this is the outcome of your efficiency and sensitivity,” he said. He encouraged the policemen who had not yet bathed at the Sangam to do so while on duty and to carry the holy water with them. Following this interaction, CM Yogi shared a meal with the police personnel, appreciating their contributions.