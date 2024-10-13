Political fraternity condemns killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique

New Delhi : Calling the killing of former State Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique shocking, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday demanded the ruling MahaYuti government in Maharashtra to order a thorough and transparent probe into Siddique's death.



Taking to X on Sunday, Kharge said: "The tragic demise of former Maharashtra Minister, Baba Siddique, is shocking beyond words. In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra government must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount."



Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal, said in a post on X: "Shocked, stunned and outraged at the killing of Baba Siddique ji. Siddique ji served the people with dedication and worked hard to preserve communal harmony. His passing away is a massive loss to the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra."

Venugopal wrote in another post on X: "This incident is a serious indictment of the crumbling law and order situation in Maharashtra. Siddique ji had on multiple occasions intimated the authorities about the threats to his life and he suffered despite being under Y plus security. That this shooting took place on the road, in the middle of bustling markets, shows that criminals no longer fear the law in Maharashtra. Even leaders of the ruling alliance are not safe in the heart of its capital any more. The ruling regime must answer - when senior public figures aren’t safe, how will the ordinary citizen feel safe today?"

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Chief, Jitan Ram Manjhi, said in a post on X: "The news of the murder of Baba Siddiqui, one of the tall leaders of NCP, who hailed from Bihar, is very saddening. He was a lively person. We request the Almighty to grant him a high place in his abode and grant patience to his loved ones.@Dev_Fadnavis@mieknathshinde."



AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said in a post on X: "Baba Siddique’s murder is highly condemnable. It reflects the deteriorating state of law & order in Maharashtra. May Allah grant him maghfirah. My condolences to his family, friends & colleagues."



Earlier, the Maharashtra NCP cancelled all party programmes on Sunday in the wake of the killing of party leader Baba Siddique -- a former state Minister.



"Keeping in view the tragic death of our party colleague Baba Siddique, all party programmes for October 13, 2024 (Sunday) stand cancelled," said the party in a post on X.

NCP National President and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also cancelled his Jansanman Yatra that was scheduled for Sunday at Amravati.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, reacting to Siddique's murder, said: "Shocked to hear about Baba Siddique being shot dead. My condolences to Zeeshan Siddique, wishing him and his family lots of strength in their toughest moment. This lawlessness in the city is unacceptable and should be probed by CBI."

Sending shockwaves in political circles, the ruling ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s senior leader Baba Ziauddin Siddique was shot dead near Nirmal Nagar, in Bandra East, on Saturday.

As per available information, at least two-three persons, who were lying in wait for him, rushed and fired multiple rounds indiscriminately at the businessman-cum-politician Siddique, and he sustained two to three rounds, including one in the chest, outside his office there.

An aide standing nearby also suffered a shot in the leg even as the assailants in the incident disappeared from there, around 9.30 p.m.



Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.