Political leaders across party lines condole demise of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's mother

Bhopal: Political leaders cutting across party lines, on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's mother, Kashi Bai.

Kashi Bai died at the age of 76 at AIIMS Bhopal on Friday following a prolonged respiratory illness.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal and senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath were among those who condoled her death and prayed for strength for Chouhan and his family to bear the loss.

CM Yadav expressed grief over Kashi Bai's demise and said the death of a mother was one of the greatest and most irreparable losses in a person's life.

He said his sympathies were with Chouhan and his family during this difficult time and prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal and state organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar also expressed condolences.

Jyotiraditya Scindia also expressed grief over Kashi Bai's demise and extended his condolences to Chouhan and his family.

Kamal Nath said he was saddened to receive the news of Kashi Bai's demise and prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give the Chouhan family the strength to bear the loss.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also expressed condolences, saying a mother's love and blessings were life's greatest treasures. Describing the loss as irreparable, she said her sympathies were with Chouhan and his family and prayed for strength for them during this difficult time.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Rajendra Shukla, also paid tributes to Kashi Bai and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Several other political leaders and BJP functionaries also expressed grief over her demise.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who lost his mother early morning on Friday, shared his grief through a social media post, stating that the death of his mother had left the entire family in deep sorrow.

"Today is a day of immense grief and sorrow for our entire family. Our revered mother, Smt Kashi Bai, has left us and embarked on her eternal journey," he wrote on X.

He added that a mother's departure leaves behind a void that can never be filled and prayed to the Almighty to grant her a place at His divine abode.

Chouhan's media department shared that the last rites of Kashi Bai are scheduled to be performed at 3 p.m. today at the family's native village Jait in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.