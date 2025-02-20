Live
Political Leaders Share Historic Student Union Photo As Delhi Welcomes New Chief Minister
Congress leader Alka Lamba shares nostalgic 1995 DUSU photo with Delhi CM-elect Rekha Gupta, highlighting their shared university leadership past despite different political affiliations.
In a display of collegial respect transcending party lines, Congress leader Alka Lamba shared a nostalgic moment from her university days with Delhi's Chief Minister-elect Rekha Gupta. The shared photograph captures their 1995 oath-taking ceremony as Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) leaders, where Lamba served as President representing NSUI while Gupta held the position of General Secretary from ABVP.
Lamba extended her congratulations to Gupta, noting the historical significance of Delhi getting its fourth woman Chief Minister. In her social media post, she expressed hopes for the new administration, particularly regarding environmental concerns about the Yamuna River and women's safety in the capital.
The BJP's choice for Delhi's leadership, Rekha Gupta, secured a decisive victory over AAP's Bandana Kumari with a margin of 29,595 votes in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. This victory marks the BJP's return to power in Delhi after a 27-year hiatus. The new administration will include six cabinet ministers: Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravindra Raj, Ashish Sood, and Pankaj Singh.
Notably, Parvesh Verma, representing the Jat community, won against Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. The other incoming ministers secured victories in various Delhi constituencies: Karawal Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Bawana, and Rajouri Garden.
The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Delhi's political landscape.