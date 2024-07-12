Political Row Erupts Over Vizhinjam Port Inauguration In Kerala

The inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Transhipment Container Port in Kerala has sparked a political dispute between the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the opposition Congress party. Both sides are vying for recognition of their role in the project's development.

Congress attributes the project's inception to their late leader Oommen Chandy. Opposition leader VD Satheesan pointed out that current Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was CPI(M) Secretary when construction began in 2015-16, had initially criticized the project as a real estate venture.

In response, the CPI(M) emphasizes Vijayan's commitment to the project despite facing significant protests. They accuse Congress of supporting these protests and calling for the project's suspension.

This disagreement echoes a similar dispute from October 2023 when the first ship arrived at the port.

The Vizhinjam International Seaport, a public-private partnership project, welcomed its first container ship on July 11. Construction began in 2016 after the project was allocated to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) in December 2015. Karan Adani, MD of APSEZ, expressed pride in the group's role in advancing India's position in global transshipment.

Congress has expressed dissatisfaction at not being invited to the inaugural trial run ceremony, with Satheesan asserting that people will associate the project with Oommen Chandy regardless.