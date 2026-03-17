Political slugfest over transfer of Bengal CS, DGP

New Delhi: The Election Commission's move to transfer West Bengal's chief secretary and DGP soon after the announcement of the Assembly poll dates triggered a political slugfest on Monday.

While the opposition parties accused the poll panel of acting at the behest of the BJP at the Centre, the saffron party hit back, alleging that the opposition was attempting to malign constitutional institutions.

Speaking to reporters inside the Parliament House complex, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that officers are routinely removed in states where the BJP is not in power. "Whenever elections are held, and if the state government is not run by the party ruling in Delhi, the first thing they do is remove the DGP and the chief secretary.