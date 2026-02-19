Poll Body Asks 22 States, UTs To Speed Up Voter List Revision Ahead Of April Phase

The Election Commission of India has instructed 22 states and Union Territories to complete all preparatory work related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at the earliest, as the next phase of the exercise is expected to commence in April.

In a communication sent to the chief electoral officers of the concerned states and UTs, the Commission noted that a pan-India SIR of voters’ lists had been ordered in June last year and would eventually cover the entire country once all phases are completed. The letter was issued from New Delhi.

According to officials, the SIR process has already been completed in Bihar and is currently underway in nine states and three Union Territories. In contrast, Assam carried out a separate special revision, which concluded on February 10, instead of following the SIR format.

The Commission reiterated that timely completion of preparatory activities by the remaining states and UTs is essential to ensure the smooth rollout of the upcoming phase of voter list revision.