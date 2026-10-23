Polling underway for eight MLC seats in Bihar; counting on October 27

Patna: Polling for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats began at 8 a.m. on Friday, amid heightened political activity. A total of 150 candidates are in the fray, and 5,32,847 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Voting will continue until 4 p.m., with counting scheduled for October 27.

The election covers four graduate constituencies -- Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi -- and four teacher constituencies -- Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran.

Unlike Assembly elections, voting in graduate constituencies is restricted to eligible registered graduates, while only eligible teachers can vote in teacher constituencies.

Of the total 5,32,847 voters, 3,86,199 are men, 1,46,611 women and 37 belong to the third gender.

Graduate constituencies account for 4,92,594 voters, while the four teacher constituencies have 40,253 voters.

Of the 150 candidates contesting the eight seats, 90 are in the graduate constituencies and 60 in the teacher constituencies.

Darbhanga Graduates' constituency has the highest number of candidates, with 40 contestants.

The Patna Teachers' and Saran Teachers' constituencies each have 18 candidates.

The BJP and the JD(U), both constituents of the NDA, are contesting four seats each, while Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has fielded candidates in all eight constituencies.

The RJD, Congress and other parties are also contesting the elections, with Independent candidates adding to the competition in several constituencies.

The Patna Graduates' constituency has emerged as a key battleground.

JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar, after casting his vote, flashed a victory sign and expressed confidence in his prospects.

However, his campaign has faced opposition from Anant Singh, an MLA from his own party, who has extended support to Jan Suraaj candidate Dr Anuj Kumar.

A total of 134 polling stations have been set up in the Patna Graduates' constituency, including 80 in Patna district, 37 in Nalanda and 17 in Nawada.

Voters are casting their votes using ballot papers.

After polling concludes, the ballot boxes will be secured at designated counting centres.

The results, to be declared after counting on October 27, will determine the winners of the eight seats and provide an indication of the relative strength of the political parties in Bihar.



