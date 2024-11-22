Live
Just In
Pollution crisis fuels demand for CNG, BS-6 vehicles during wedding season
The enforcement of Stage IV of GRAP, which bans BS-3 and BS-4 diesel vehicles, has disrupted travel and transportation, particularly for those engaged in the wedding business
New Delhi: The enforcement of Stage IV of GRAP, which bans BS-3 and BS-4 diesel vehicles, has disrupted travel and transportation, particularly for those engaged in the wedding business. The Central Pollution Control Board imposed GRAP-IV measures after Delhi's air quality index (AQI) entered the 'severe' category on Sunday.
The restrictions, which came into effect at 8 am on Monday, aim to curb pollution caused by older diesel vehicles. However, the measure has had unintended consequences. Travel agencies report a sharp rise in demand for BS-6 and CNG vehicles, including cars like Ertiga, Innova, and traveller buses, as they scramble to meet commitments made before the ban.
"The wedding season has added to the pressure. Many vehicles were pre-booked months in advance, and with this sudden ban, we had to scramble to adjust," said Sewak Tuar, a travel agency owner. "We are struggling to arrange new vehicles, the petrol, CNG, and BS-6 compliant ones, as weddings and transportation needs are being heavily affected," he added.
Aryan Sinha, another travel agency owner, highlighted the growing challenges "We have vehicles available for nearby trips like Amritsar, but families booking vehicles for destinations such as Manali, Mussoorie, and Rishikesh, as well as for weddings, are facing difficulties," he said. According to Sinha, wedding bookings often require 10 to 15 vehicles for multiple days.
Managing this demand is challenging because they now have to ensure vehicles meet the required standards, he said. "For large groups, CNG buses, traveller buses, and BS-6 compliant vehicles, especially newer models from 2020 onward, are in high demand," he told PTI.
The restrictions have also impacted routine tourism as pollution prompts many families to plan trips to hill stations. Rajesh Kumar, another travel agency owner, said, "This is the peak wedding season, and many families plan destination weddings or large gatherings requiring bulk bookings. Rearranging these commitments has been costly and disruptive, as we now have to rent additional vehicles or upgrade our fleet to comply with the regulations."