Portfolios allocated, Narottam Mishra gets Madhya Pradesh Home

Bhopal: After the second expansion of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet in Madhya Pradesh, the speculation over the last 10 days regarding the allocation of portfolios has come to an end. The list was officially released on Monday.

Departments were distributed among the ministers late on Sunday night.

The Shivraj cabinet has 33 ministers. Chief Minister Chouhan has kept the General Administration, Public Relations, Narmada Valley, Aviation Department with himself. Narottam Mishra has been made the state Home Minister and will also have the Jail Department.

Gopal Bhargava has been given the Public Works and Cottage Ministry; Tulsi Ram Silavat will be the new Water Resources Minister; Kamal Patel Agriculture Ministry, Govind Singh Rajput Revenue and Transport and Meena Singh Adimajati got the Welfare Department.