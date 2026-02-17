Posing As Cops, Gang Robs Bengaluru Businessman Of ₹20 Lakh In Cash, Gold Jewellery

A gang of four men posing as police officers allegedly robbed a veteran real estate businessman at his residence in Bengaluru, escaping with ₹20 lakh in cash and gold jewellery weighing nearly half a kilogram, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on February 16 at the home of Hombalegowda, located in the BEL Layout area of the city. According to police, two of the accused entered the house wearing police uniforms and claimed they were from the Yelahanka Police Station. Carrying a bag and a diary resembling official police equipment, they managed to gain the family’s trust.

At the time of the robbery, the 53-year-old businessman was at home with his wife, Mangalamma, and their grandchildren. The imposters allegedly threatened the elderly couple with a knife and a gun, restrained them with black tape, and ransacked the bedroom. They then fled with ₹20 lakh in cash, gold ornaments and the couple’s mobile phones.

Police said the remaining two members of the gang stayed outside the house, keeping watch while the robbery was carried out inside.

After the incident, the businessman alerted the police, following which a case was registered. Two special teams have been formed to track down the accused, and investigators are analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify and trace the suspects.

Police said further details would emerge as the investigation progresses.