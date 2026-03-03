Post judicial adjudication, names of more voters likely to be deleted from CM Mamata's Bhabanipur

Kolkata: Names of more voters are likely to be deleted from the electoral roll of Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in West Bengal, represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the end of the ongoing judicial adjudication of the voters' documents, sources said.

As per statistics available from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, the number of voters' documents that have been referred for judicial adjudication after being classified under the "logical discrepancy" category is quite high at 14,154.

In the final voters' list for West Bengal, minus the cases referred for judicial adjudication, a total of 47,111 names have already been deleted from Bhabanipur. Now, the names that are likely to be deleted in the judicial adjudication process will be added to the figure of 47,111 that have already been deleted.

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had already said that the high number of voters already deleted in Bhabanipur and those heading for deletion in the judicial adjudication process is a "danger signal" for the Chief Minister.

"In Bhabanipur, an adequate number of voters are not there anymore who can ensure the Chief Minister's victory in the Assembly polls scheduled later this year," Adhikari said.

However, Mamata Banerjee had expressed confidence that she would win from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency "even if one voter is left" there.

However, at the same time, she had maintained her scathing attacks against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"ECI has deliberately deleted genuine voters. I am shocked. This is a very sad and inhumane state of affairs. They have deleted the names of so many voters in my Bhabanipur constituency. It is a conspiracy hatched by the Election Commission with the help of the BJP. Despite massive deletions in my constituency, I will win even if there is one voter left," CM Banerjee said.