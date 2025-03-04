Post-Mahakumbh, Yogi govt gears up to make entire UP insect-free

Prayagraj: On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ultra-modern mist blowers and mini fogging machines were successfully used at the Maha Kumbh, providing significant relief from mosquitoes and flies to saints and devotees. Encouraged by this success, the state government now plans to deploy these advanced machines across Uttar Pradesh for the first time, aiming to make the state insect-free.

As part of the plan, the government will hand over 107 ultra-modern mist blowers to municipal corporations, and 110 mini-fogging machines to the health department. These machines, proven effective in keeping the Akharas insect-free, will be crucial in controlling diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and malaria. These automatic machines can reach affected areas within 30 minutes of a call, ensuring prompt and efficient action.

Dr VP Singh, Nodal Joint Director (Vector Control) for Maha Kumbh, announced that 107 blower mist machines will be handed over to municipal corporations across Uttar Pradesh. These machines will effectively spray pesticides on garbage and unhygienic areas.

Additionally, 110 mini-fogging machines will be provided to the Health Department to combat diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya effectively. These machines will also be extensively used in flood-affected regions to support cleanliness and vector control efforts.

Assistant Nodal and DMO of Vector Control, Dr Anand Kumar Singh, highlighted that the automatic blower mist machines used at Maha Kumbh could reach any location within 30 minutes of a call. Inspired by this success, mobile vector control units will now be operational throughout the state to enable immediate fogging and mist spraying in areas facing mosquito infestations or outbreaks.

Acting on special instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a comprehensive service is being launched to protect the public from mosquitoes and flies. Residents will benefit from prompt fogging and pesticide spraying services in affected areas.

During the Maha Kumbh, petrol-powered blower mist machines were used on a large scale for spraying. These machines will now be allocated to municipal corporations to ensure effective pesticide application, particularly in flood-prone areas with a higher risk of mosquito breeding and dirt accumulation.

In cases of dengue or malaria, spraying will be carried out at the patient’s residence and in 50 surrounding houses as part of the vector control strategy. Mini fogging machines will play a vital role in this campaign, helping to efficiently control mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

Following the successful deployment at Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to implement this advanced technology statewide. This initiative aims to significantly reduce diseases caused by mosquitoes and flies, marking a major step towards making the state cleaner and healthier.