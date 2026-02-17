Posters displaying photos of 5 Pakistani terrorists released in J&K's Kathua and Samba

Jammu: Authorities, on Tuesday, displayed posters in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts of Kathua and Samba, carrying photographs of five suspected Pakistani terrorists, seeking the cooperation of the general public in tracking their movement, sources confirmed.

Official sources said this followed intelligence inputs generated from outside Jammu and Kashmir regarding suspected infiltration of terrorists from across the border.

The poster, titled 'Public Information', urges people to immediately inform the security forces, Army, Central Reserve Police Force, Police, or Border Security Force, or contact a dedicated helpline number if the suspects are spotted anywhere.

It also assures public that the identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

Same sources said security agencies in Punjab had shared credible intelligence inputs about the successful infiltration of suspected terrorists from across the border.

"Security forces are engaged in intensified anti-terror operations across Kathua, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Doda, and Samba districts to neutralise the terrorists and dismantle their cross-border terror networks," they added.

"The security forces and police have put up additional checkpoints, area domination patrols on highway, border areas and hinterland, and are conducting searches in vulnerable pockets, particularly along border areas, as part of heightened security measures," they said.

The move comes shortly after the police in Doda district put up posters of Pakistan-based terrorist Saifullah Balochi as part of sustained operations to track foreign terrorists operating in the Chenab Valley belt.

On Saturday, authorities in Kathua district imposed restrictions on "unnecessary movement" within a five-kilometre belt along the International Border, citing the possibility of cross-border firing and the need to prevent anti-national activities and safeguard civilians.

Kathua District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers executive magistrates to take preventive measures in urgent cases of apprehended danger to maintain public order and safety.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, visited the Samba district and held a meeting with senior police and civil administration officials to review the security situation in the border areas, officials said.

He assessed the overall security landscape and reviewed the vigilance and alertness of the police in the border districts, they added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, directed for a mission mode approach to end terrorism in the Union Territory and ensure zero infiltration at the border.



