Postman to deliver bank money at doorstep in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram : The Postmaster General has informed the Kerala government that his department will now take up the task of delivering money to people's homes, provided the bank account is linked to Aadhaar.

This has been welcomed by the Kerala government which has given the green signal for this new operation, which will see fewer people approaching banks or ATMs to withdraw money.

All the people who want to avail of this service will have to inform their local post office about the amount of money which they want to be delivered to their homes.

Once this is done, the post office will entrust the task of delivering the money to the postman who will bring it to their homes, after ensuring the person has the required funds in his bank account and that it is linked to Aadhaar.