Powerful earthquake shakes Delhi-NCR, with epicentre located in Jhajjar, Haryana.

Strong earthquake tremors Delhi-NCR and numerous other parts of the National Capital Region( NCR), where a small earthquake hit on Friday in Haryana’s Jhajjar quarter. The estimated intensity of the earthquake was around 4.4 on the Richter scale, which is a numeric scale for expressing the magnitude of an earthquake

In many parts of Delhi, people came out of their homes after fans and other items shook in their houses after the earthquake today Delhi hit at 9.04 am.

Social media users said they were quite scared by the Haryana Jhajjar earthquake tremors as they were so strong that even cupboards had opened due to the force of the jolts.

“We felt the tremors…It was really scary, my vehicle shook. It was really strong,” an eyewitness told news agency ANI.

A witness from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the shaking was so intense it was as if someone was shaking the entire shop

“The tremors felt quite strong. I was at a shop when it hit, it felt as if someone was shaking the shop,” he said.

Why is Delhi so prone to earthquakes?

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) divides the country into four seismic groups – from zone II (low intensity) to zone V (very severe).

Delhi and NCR falls into zone IV (severe) according to this classification, making it prone to frequent seismic activity and Thursday’s earthquake was no anomaly.

Delhi has three active fault lines running through it — the Sohna, Mathura and Delhi-Moradabad fault lines, while the neighbouring epicentre Jhajjar Haryana has seven such lines running across it. Delhi’s proximity to the Himalayan region, which also falls in a high seismic zone, further makes the capital a recipient of aftershocks, experts said.