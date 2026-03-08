Pradeep Panigrahi takes up the matter with PM

Berhampur: As clouds of conflict darken the skies of the Middle East, anxiety has gripped several families in Odisha. Twenty-four residents belonging to eight families from Berhampur have been stranded in Dubai, triggering deep concern among their loved ones back home. Responding swiftly to the distressing situation, Berhampur MP Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi has appealed to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe and immediate return to India.

According to reports, the group, comprising senior citizens, women and children, had travelled to Dubai on February 25 for a short visit. They were scheduled to return to India on March 2 by an Indigo Airlines flight. However, the sudden escalation of hostilities in the Middle East and the subsequent closure of airspace left them stranded.

At present, they are staying at Grand Ambassador Hotel in Bur Dubai, waiting anxiously for a safe passage back to their homeland.

The alarming development prompted Panigrahi to immediately take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Ministry. In a letter, he has furnished the names and passport details of all the 24 stranded passengers, urging the authorities to arrange their safe evacuation at the earliest.

Expressing deep concern, the MP stated that the stranded families are living in fear and uncertainty, as reports of nearby explosions and missile attacks continue to heighten their anxiety. “Eight families comprising 24 residents of my constituency are currently stuck in Dubai.

They are in a state of panic and repeatedly reaching out to my office for help,” he said.

To ensure swift coordination and support, Panigrahi has also informed the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary and the Ganjam District Collector urging them to extend all possible assistance.

Reaffirming that the safety of citizens must remain paramount, the MP said he has been in constant touch with the stranded families, who are facing both mental stress and financial strain due to the unexpected crisis. A special monitoring desk has been activated in his office to closely track the situation and facilitate their safe return.

With hope and prayer in their hearts, the anxious families now await the moment when the doors of safety will open and the journey back home becomes a reality.