Pradhan lays stone for tiger enclosure at Sambalpur Zoo

Sambalpur: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday laid the foundation stone for a tiger enclosure at Sambalpur Zoo, which is set to transform it into a medium-sized zoological park. Pradhan, the Sambalpur MP, placed the first brick for a state-of-the-art 1,500 sq metre tiger enclosure where two pairs of Royal Bengal Tigers will be released for the first time.

The Central Zoo Authority, under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has granted approval for the proposal, Pradhan said, adding that the zoo at Sambalpur is unique for its scenic beauty and is located on the hills.

The proposed tiger enclosure will have one 155 square metre night house (natural cave structure), 100 square metre Kraal, cascade waterfall on natural rocks with 50 square metre water-pool, hillock, wooden logs and animal den and others inside the enclosure.

The natural kind of exhibits will mimic natural habitats, allowing the animals to feel at ease.

The boundary of the enclosure will be of brick structure at base, chain link wire mesh fencing with power fence to prevent animals from escaping from the enclosure, an official said.

Pradhan also laid the foundation for an underwater viewing enclosure of Mugger and Gharial crocodile. Underwater viewing of aquatic animals will allow visitors to see the animals swimming and their behaviour in the naturalistic aquatic environment. Visitors can observe both animals on land and in water, an official said.

With an aim to boost wildlife conservation and tourism in the district, Pradhan had earlier announced plans to develop Sambalpur Zoo as Odisha’s second Nandankanan Zoological Park with joint efforts from the Central and the State governments.

The zoo already has the State’s only glass-walled leopard enclosure, which allows visitors to observe these animals up close, as well as a dedicated nocturnal house that reveals the behaviour of creatures active at night.

Additionally, the zoo boasts of an open-air orchidarium showcasing 100 different orchid species, the official said.