Pradyut Bordoloi Left Congress After Three Decades And Move Ahead To Join BJP

In a surprising political shift, Pradyut Bordoloi, a long-time leader of the Indian National Congress, has ended his three-decade association with the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Once known for his unwavering loyalty, Bordoloi’s departure highlights deep-rooted issues within the party.

His exit significantly weakens Congress’s presence in Assam, leaving only Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain as its Lok Sabha representatives from the state.

A seasoned politician, Bordoloi served as a four-time MLA and two-time MP from Nagaon, and held key roles during the tenure of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. He was also considered one of the prominent Congress faces from the Northeast.

However, recent developments appear to have strained his relationship with the party. Bordoloi cited repeated humiliation, lack of support from leadership, and growing isolation as key reasons behind his decision. He also pointed to the party’s alleged alignment with “communal elements” as the final trigger.

Tensions escalated after a physical attack on him during the 2025 panchayat elections, along with internal disagreements involving leaders like Imran Masood. These incidents, combined with dissatisfaction over party decisions, deepened his disillusionment.

His move also reflects broader concerns about internal discord within Congress. Meanwhile, leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had earlier made a similar switch, have suggested that such exits stem from issues of self-respect and recognition within the party.

Bordoloi’s defection is seen as a strategic gain for the BJP, which continues to strengthen its hold in Assam, while raising serious questions about Congress’s ability to retain experienced leaders.