Pralhad Joshi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi and his family took a dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Immersing himself in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam, the minister performed the ritual bath while chanting mantras and offering prayers for global prosperity. Later, along with his family, he visited the revered Bhagwan Hanuman temple and Akshayavat, offering special prayers.

The minister was accompanied by his wife, Jyoti Joshi, daughters Arpita, Ananya, and Anusha Joshi, his brother Govind Joshi, and his wife Kamala Joshi, as well as children and grandchildren.

Talking to IANS in Prayagraj, Minister Pralhad Joshi shared his unique experience of the Maha Kumbh.

Expressing joy, he said, "The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela is a grand collective pilgrimage of Hinduism, successfully conducted with great devotion. It is our great fortune to have had the golden opportunity to take a sacred dip with our family at the Triveni Sangam. This is a deeply significant and divine moment of devotion for us."

He added that the Maha Kumbh provides a profound spiritual experience, where taking a holy dip symbolises immense success, faith, and cultural heritage.

Minister Joshi also praised the excellent arrangements at Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh, crediting Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “meticulous” planning.

He said that for thousands of years, since the Vedic and Puranic eras, the Maha Kumbh Mela has been celebrated, adding that millions of saints, sages, and devotees from across the country are arriving here and are participating with utmost peace and discipline, following their respective religious traditions and making this grand spiritual gathering a phenomenal success.

Minister Joshi responded to criticism over inadequate arrangements, "Those who think negatively will always react in that manner. However, this sacred place is brimming with positive energy. The Maha Kumbh has showcased the immense power of Sanatan Hindu Dharma."

As one of the largest religious festivals in the world and a supreme spiritual gathering of Hinduism, the Maha Kumbh witnessed the wholehearted participation of Minister Pralhad Joshi and his entire family.