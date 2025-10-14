Pralhad Joshi to preside over World Standards Day 2025 celebrations

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is set to preside over the World Standards Day (WSD) programme here on Tuesday.

Organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standards body functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, World Standards Day celebrates unseen frameworks and the developers — experts, scientists, engineers, policymakers, and innovators — who ensure quality, safety, and sustainability.

The celebration will be held at the National Institute of Training for Standardization (NITS).

During the event, the National Lighting Code of India 2025 will be released, alongside the launch of the Learning Management System (LMS) and the Online Standards Development (OSD) Module of the BIS Standards Portal, according to the ministry.

The theme for this year’s celebration, “A Shared Vision for a Better World: Standards for Sustainable Development Goals,” emphasises the crucial role of international standards as enablers of cooperation and progress.

These standards serve as catalysts for alignment among governments, industries, academia, and civil society in the pursuit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

BIS will be celebrating World Standards day at various locations across the country.

The first celebration was held in 1970 to raise global awareness about the importance of standards in ensuring safety, quality, and international trade.

The ISO, along with other organisations like the IEC and ITU, established this day to highlight the collaborative efforts of experts in creating global standards, said the ministry.

BIS works closely with ministries and industry associations through standardisation cells, aiming to identify gaps and participate in the formulation of national standards. BIS also carries out search and seizure operations to ensure that its certified standards are met by manufacturing companies. It carried out raids on multiple e-commerce companies this month and seized goods that did not meet these standards.