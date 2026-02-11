Prashant Kishor meets Darbhanga victim's kin, slams Bihar govt on law and order

Patna: Jan Suraaj convener Prashant Kishor on Wednesday visited the family of the six-year-old minor girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Darbhanga and consoled them.

During the visit, Kishor launched a sharp attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, alleging a complete collapse of law and order in the state and terming the prevailing situation as the “Jungle Raj of officers”.

After meeting the victim’s family members, Kishor raised serious concerns over women’s safety in Bihar, stating that girls are not safe and that the administration is functioning in what he described as a state of lawlessness.

He accused the police of targeting those who raise their voices for justice instead of fixing accountability and holding officials responsible.

Referring to police action following protests in Darbhanga, Kishor said that six people were arrested and sent to jail, and that frequent police raids have created an atmosphere of fear in the locality.

“Here, two incidents have taken place -- one involving the rape and murder of a minor girl and another involving the people who came out demanding justice for the victim and her family. When such a brutal incident occurs, it is natural for people to protest. The biggest culprit here is the police, but instead of fixing accountability, FIRs have been lodged against the protesters,” Kishor said.

He added that ensuring public safety is the primary duty and responsibility of the police.

“If such a horrific incident had not occurred, people would not have come out on the streets,” he said, reiterating that this is why he describes the situation as the “Jungle Raj of officers”.

Kishor also criticised the absence of public representatives, including local MLAs and MPs, who he claimed failed to visit the victim’s family.

“Why would MLAs or MPs come when people keep voting for them regardless? When elections come, they will again divide people on Hindu-Muslim and caste lines. People will forget the pain of their children and vote in the name of Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar or Lalu Prasad Yadav,” he said.

He claimed that the Jan Suraaj movement has been warning people for the past three years that without prioritising children’s safety, education and employment, Bihar’s future will remain insecure.

Kishor demanded that the government refrain from taking harsh action against more than 30 people reportedly absconding in connection with the protests and instead ensure that the actual accused in the case is punished at the earliest in accordance with the law.

He said that the administration’s response to public outrage reflects what he termed an insensitive attitude and is further deepening public insecurity in the state.



