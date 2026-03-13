PRASHO Foundation Confers The Dr. Aashrai Sai Venkat Gudlavalleti Memorial Award 2026 On Dr. Lokesh Saini

Hyderabad, March 2026: The Gudlavalleti family and the Pragyaan Sustainable Health Outcomes (PRASHO) Foundation conferred the Dr. Aashrai Sai Venkat Gudlavalleti Memorial Award (Neurological Sciences) 2026 on Dr. Lokesh Saini, MD, DM, Associate Professor of Pediatric Neurology and Assistant Dean (Research), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur. The award was presented at a felicitation event held at the Kapil Kavuri Hub, Hyderabad, on March 12th, 2026.

Established in memory of Dr. Aashrai Gudlavalleti (1989 to 2024), a neurologist remembered for his compassionate patient care and commitment to scientific advancement, the memorial award recognizes and supports young Indian neurologists and neurological researchers who demonstrate scholarly excellence and contributions to neurological sciences in India.

During the event, Shri R. Govindhari, Chairperson of the PRASHO Foundation, acknowledged the Gudlavalleti family’s intent in establishing the award and emphasized that the Dr. Aashrai Sai Venkat Gudlavalleti Memorial Award is designed not only as a tribute but also as a sustained platform to recognise and support young neurologists and researchers in India.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Tarak Nadh, CEO and Head of Neurology, Amarvathi Institute of Medical Sciences, Guntur, reflected on the historical challenges in neurological research in India. He noted that in the 1980s, clinicians often relied on Western evidence on neuroinfectious diseases despite India carrying a large disease burden. He emphasized the growing importance of locally generated research to guide clinical practice and highlighted the role of awards such as this in encouraging high-quality research in India. The programme featured an inaugural address by Dr. Deborah Bradshaw (SUNY Upstate, Syracuse), who shared personal recollections of Dr. Aashrai Gudlavalleti. Dr. Lokesh Saini delivered the Dr. Aashrai Gudlavalleti Memorial Award Oration, presenting his research and work on movement disorders in pediatric neurology. The award and cheque were presented by Dr. P. Visalakshi, Dr. Aashrai’s mother and a member of PRASHO’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Guru N. Reddy, Chairperson, Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad, who attended the event as the Chief Guest, paid tribute to Dr. Aashrai Gudlavalleti, describing him as an exceptional academic talent and a prodigious young clinician. He also saluted his parents for honoring their son’s legacy through meaningful initiatives such as this memorial award. The event also included addresses by the Guest of Honor, Dr. Hari Radhakrishna, Neurologist and Neurophysician at Medicover Hospitals, Hyderabad, and Dr. Ranga Reddy, Vice Chairman, PRASHO Foundation.

For information on nominations or collaborations related to the award, PRASHO Foundation can be reached at [email protected].