Pravesh accuses Kejriwal of hypocrisy, divisive politics

New Delhi: In a spirited address during the discussion on the motion of thanks for the Lieutenant Governor's speech on Friday, MLA and Minister from New Delhi seat, Pravesh Verma, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Delhi. He took the opportunity to praise the Prime Minister’s leadership while sharply criticizing the previous administration's governance.

In a direct attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Verma accused him of hypocrisy and divisive politics. He said, “He used to keep a pen worth Rs 5 in his pocket, but the Sheesh Mahal he lives in is as grand as a Sheikh’s palace in Dubai.”

Reflecting on PM Modi's decade-long tenure in Delhi, Verma remarked, “PM Modi has been living in Delhi for the last 10 years. When he first came to Delhi in 2014, he must have also witnessed the challenges here. The former rulers left the city in disarray.”

Verma described the capital as “not just a city but a ‘mini India,’” emphasizing its representation of the country's unity. “All the languages and cuisines of the country are found here. Delhi is the soul of the country. Even if Delhi is not a full state, it is an ‘important state,’” he said.

He further pledged to develop the city under the leadership of PM Modi, asserting, “We will make Delhi a 'complete state' under the leadership of PM Modi and our Chief Minister.” “Just as Modi lives in the hearts of the country, Delhi lives in Modi's heart.”