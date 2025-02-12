Live
- Setting reasonable time can end delay in justice
- India advancing medical innovation with AI, genomics in Unani medicine: Jitendra Singh
- T-SAT hosts motivational prog for Class X students
- Household borrowing falls further in January amid regulations in South Korea
- B'desh hopes of Yunus-PM Modi meet during BIMSTEC summit
- Operation Chaturbhuj Monitors Devotees on Magh Purnima; ICCC Sets Up Safety Measures
- RBI to inject Rs 2.5 lakh crore to enhance liquidity in banking system
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- J&K L-G to chair high-level security meet in Srinagar today
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
Prayagraj police commissioner inspects Mela area and traffic management
Mahakumbhnagar: Ahead of the Maghi Purnima of Maha Kumbh-2025 snan on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Prayagraj Tarun Gaba and...
Mahakumbhnagar: Ahead of the Maghi Purnima of Maha Kumbh-2025 snan on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Prayagraj Tarun Gaba and Divisional Commissioner Prayagraj Vijay Vishwas Pant observed the movement, traffic and security arrangements of the devotees from the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) and along with Senior Superintendent of Police Kumbh, visited the main roads, intersections, important places of the Mela area and inspected the police management, traffic system and other arrangements and gave necessary instructions.
During the tour, the officials also interacted with the devotees, inquiring about their well-being as they had to walk down to the Sangam.
