Prayagraj police commissioner inspects Mela area and traffic management

Mahakumbhnagar: Ahead of the Maghi Purnima of Maha Kumbh-2025 snan on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Prayagraj Tarun Gaba and Divisional Commissioner Prayagraj Vijay Vishwas Pant observed the movement, traffic and security arrangements of the devotees from the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) and along with Senior Superintendent of Police Kumbh, visited the main roads, intersections, important places of the Mela area and inspected the police management, traffic system and other arrangements and gave necessary instructions.

During the tour, the officials also interacted with the devotees, inquiring about their well-being as they had to walk down to the Sangam.



