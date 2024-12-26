Prayagraj set to witness a massive influx of pilgrims

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj is set to witness a massive influx of pilgrims, tourists, and VIP/VVIP dignitaries, including Supreme Court and High Court judges, from across the globe. To ensure a seamless experience, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has made extensive preparations, including accommodation and protocol arrangements.

The grand event will span 45 days, from Paush Purnima on January 13, 2025, to Mahashivratri on February 26, 2025. It will feature special measures for dignitaries. A 24×7 control room has been established, with dedicated officers and personnel.

For protocol management, the government has deployed: 3 Additional District Magistrates, 3 Sub-District Magistrates, 3 Naib Tehsildars, and 4 Lekhpals.

Additionally, Deputy Collector-level officers will serve as Sector Magistrates across 25 sectors to oversee arrangements. These efforts aim to provide a smooth and enriching experience for all attending this iconic event.

To ensure seamless protocol arrangements for distinguished and very distinguished dignitaries at Mahakumbh 2025, 50 tourist guides and supporting staff are being deployed. For accommodation, circuit houses with a capacity of 250 tents have been prepared at five sites within the fair area.