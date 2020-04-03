Pregnant wife of Coronavirus infected doctor also tested positive, gets ready to deliver at AIIMS

A 9-months pregnant wife of a doctor working at AIIMS, Delhi, who tested positive of Coronavirus earlier has also tested positive of the virus on Thursday. With this, she has been shifted to the isolation ward.

As her months are up, AIIMS doctors are getting ready to perform delivery at the hospital. Speaking on the occasion, AIIMS officials said that we would take all precautions to deliver the baby and proper treatment protocol would be followed by doctors here. They will wear PPE, and all equipment will be disinfected.

Her husband who is a senior resident doctor from the Physiology Department is undergoing treatment at the isolation ward in the hospital after tested Coronavirus positive, and all those who had come in contact with him are also being screened including his family members. All the samples were sent for the lab and advised home-quarantine. The infected doctor doesn't have any recent abroad travel history.