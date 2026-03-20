President Droupadi Murmu greets citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, an official said.

In her message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to Muslim sisters and brothers living in India and abroad.”

Celebrated after the end of the holy month of Ramadan, this festival gives the message of self-control, charity and compassion for the underprivileged. It also conveys the message of love, brotherhood, peace, and mutual harmony, she said.

“This festival reminds us that we should strive for the well-being of all individuals. On this occasion, let us resolve to help those in need, promote unity and harmony in society and contribute to the nation's progress,” she said

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also greeted the people on the eve of Eid al-Fitr.

In his message, Birla has said, "Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all. Eid Mubarak".

Meanwhile, security arrangements in various parts of the country have been beefed up for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations as worshippers gathered for prayers on the last day of Ramzan, ahead of the festival.

Clerics in India announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday after the crescent moon was not sighted on Thursday evening. However, Kerala celebrated the festival on Friday itself.

In Uttarakhand, Hardoi's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said that elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival and the ongoing Chaitra Navratri.

"For today's 'Alvida Namaz', we are conducting a flag march in various places and have also posted police personnel at all mosques. The district has been divided into sectors and zones. There is no problem anywhere."

"We are also keeping an eye on any kind of anti-social elements."

Heavy police deployment was also witnessed in Delhi's Uttam Nagar following a Delhi High Court directive ordering the police and civil administration in the area to take all necessary measures in order to ensure a secure and peaceful environment during Eid festivities.

Tensions have prevailed in the area since the murder of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar during Holi celebrations on March 4.



