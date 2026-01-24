President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of Republic Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will deliver her traditional address to the nation on Sunday, on the eve of Republic Day, which will be celebrated across India on Monday, the President's Office said on Saturday.

The annual Presidential speech, a significant moment in the country's democratic calendar, will be broadcast and telecast across the nation, reaching millions of citizens in multiple languages.

According to official information, the address will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday and will be carried live on the entire national network of Akashvani (All India Radio) and telecast over all television channels of Doordarshan.

The President's message will first be delivered in Hindi, followed by the English version.

This ensures that the Presidential speech is accessible to a wide audience across the country.

Following the Hindi and English broadcasts, Doordarshan's regional channels will carry the address in various regional languages, allowing people in different states to hear the President's words in their mother tongue.

Akashvani will also broadcast regional language versions from 9:30 p.m. onwards on Sunday on its respective regional networks, ensuring that the message resonates across India's diverse linguistic landscape.

The President's address on the eve of Republic Day is a tradition that dates back to the early years of the Republic of India.

It serves as a moment of reflection on the nation's journey, achievements, and challenges, while also setting the tone for the celebrations on January 26.

Citizens across the country look forward to the President's speech as it often highlights the Union government's vision, the importance of unity, and the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Republic Day itself marks the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950, a milestone that transformed the nation into a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

The President's speech, delivered just hours before the grand Republic Day Parade and celebrations, is considered one of the most important annual addresses to the nation.

With arrangements in place for simultaneous broadcasts in Hindi, English, and regional languages, the Union government aims to ensure that President Murmu's message reaches every corner of the country.



