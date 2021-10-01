President greets citizens on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi: On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that this occasion inspires us to resolve to work for the prosperity and development of our fellow citizens and the country.

"Gandhi Jayanti is a special day for every Indian. This is an occasion for us to remember Gandhiji's struggles and sacrifices. This occasion inspires us to resolve to work for the prosperity and development of our fellow citizens and the country," said a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique quoting the President.

Appealing Indians to "take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India a country of his dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values", Kovind said, "Gandhiji is especially known around the world for his non-violent movement and his birth anniversary is celebrated as Non-violence Day."

"Gandhiji believed that non-violence is a philosophy, a principle and an experience which can be made the basis for the betterment of the society," the President said, adding, "Gandhiji made strenuous efforts for attaining Swaraj, removing untouchability, eradicating social evils, improving the economic condition of our farmers and women's empowerment."