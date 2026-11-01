President Murmu arrives in Haryana ahead of 60th Statehood Day celebrations

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Haryana on Saturday evening, where she was received by Governor Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at Ambala Air Force Station.

The Governor and the Chief Minister welcomed the President by presenting her with bouquets upon her arrival. The visit comes ahead of the state's 60th Statehood Day celebrations, scheduled to be held in Kurukshetra on Sunday on the occasion of Haryana Day.

The President's official account on X shared details of her arrival, stating: "Governor of Haryana Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Ambala."

Chief Minister Saini also extended a warm welcome to the President, describing her presence at the statehood celebrations as a matter of pride and joy for the people of Haryana.

In a post on X, he said: "Heartfelt welcome and felicitation to Her Excellency the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, upon her gracious arrival on the sacred land of Lord Hari, Haryana! Your esteemed presence at the 60th Statehood Day celebration of the province, to be held tomorrow in Kurukshetra on the occasion of Haryana Day, is a matter of pride and joy for all the people of Haryana."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Haryana's Foundation Day, the Chief Minister extended greetings and congratulated the people of the state, highlighting its contributions to agriculture, sports, national security and cultural heritage.

Describing Haryana as an embodiment of valour, sports, culture and prosperity, Saini said the state had built a distinct identity through the hard work, courage and dedication of its people.

"Our farmers have filled the granaries with grain, our athletes have enhanced India's glory across the world, and our valiant soldiers have set examples of bravery at the borders," he said.

He further noted that Haryana had completed 60 glorious years of its journey and called upon people to cherish their rich heritage while collectively working towards taking the state to new heights of development and prosperity.