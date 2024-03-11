President Murmu discusses avenues with Mauritian counterpart Roopun to advance bilateral ties

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday held discussions on avenues to advance the long-standing and close relations between India and Mauritius as she met her counterpart Prithvirajsing Roopun.

President Murmu, who arrived on her first state visit to the island nation from March 11-13 to attend the National Day celebrations as a Chief Guest, was warmly received by President Roopun at the State House.

"President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by President Prithvirajsing Roopun of Mauritius, at the State House ahead of their bilateral talks," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote on 'X'.

"The two leaders held discussions on avenues to advance the long-standing and close relations between India and Mauritius, built on the solid foundation of kinship, culture and strong people-to-people linkages," Jaiswal added.

As a special gift, an Indian RuPay card which was launched in Mauritius last month, was presented by President Murmu to her counterpart, Roopun.

She also visited the Ayurvedic Garden which was set up at the Presidential State House last year in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush.

"Traditional medicine is an important area of partnership between the two countries," Jaiswal wrote on 'X'.

Upon her arrival, President Murmu was received by Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and his Cabinet members at the airport with full state honour.

During her three-day stay in the country from March 11-13, President Murmu and PM Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects in a further fillip to bilateral partnership.