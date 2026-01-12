President Murmu extends greetings for Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on the eve of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu, which fall on January 13 and 14, respectively, a statement said.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu festivals, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians residing within India and abroad.”

These festivals are a symbol of our rich agricultural traditions and national unity. They are a reflection of our vibrant and diverse cultural heritage, she said.

These festivals are an occasion to salute the hard work of our farmers who work tirelessly to feed the nation. Through these festivals celebrated across the country, we express our gratitude towards Mother Nature, she said.

“​On this auspicious occasion, I wish the spirit of love and solidarity in our society grows stronger, and we work together to build a prosperous nation,” she said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, also marked as National Youth Day, and said that this day brings new strength and self-confidence for younger generations.

The government proclaimed January 12 as National Youth Day in 1984 with the aim of motivating young individuals by connecting them to the principles and teachings of Swami Vivekananda, while also promoting their involvement in the development of the nation.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My respectful tribute to Swami Vivekananda, the powerful source of inspiration for India's youth power, on his birth anniversary. His personality and works continuously infuse new energy into the resolve for a Viksit Bharat. My wish is that this divine occasion of National Youth Day brings new strength and new self-confidence for all fellow citizens, especially our young companions."

He said that the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda serves as an inspiration for society.

In a video message, the Prime Minister said, "What Swami Vivekananda gave to the country and society transcends time and place, inspiring every generation. He showed us the way. It was Swami Vivekananda who, in that era, said that fearless, selfless, pure-hearted, courageous, and ambitious youth are the foundation upon which the nation's future is built. He had immense faith in the youth and their power."

Calling on the younger generation, PM Modi said, "Now, you have to live up to his faith. Today, as the world looks to India with great hope, it is because of all of you, my young friends. Today, be it a village, a city, or a town, the enthusiasm of the youth is everywhere. I extend my best wishes to all of you on National Youth Day."

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata. He is widely praised for introducing Indian philosophies, including Vedanta and Yoga, to the West.

Swami Vivekananda's famous speech at the 1893 World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago sparked interfaith dialogue and revitalised Hinduism as a world religion.

He promoted Indian nationalism, social reform, and unity, urging youth to serve humanity, and established the Ramakrishna Mission for education and service.