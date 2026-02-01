President Murmu inaugurates Amrit Udyan; garden opens to public on Feb 3

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday graced the opening of the Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, offering visitors the opportunity to experience the seasonal blooms and curated landscapes at the gardens.

According to a press release issued by the President’s Secretariat, the Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing from February 3 to March 31. Visitors will be able to access the garden six days a week between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the last entry permitted at 5.00 p.m. The garden will remain closed on Mondays earmarked for maintenance, and also on March 4 on account of Holi.

The press release stated that the Amrit Udyan will also be open exclusively for special categories on designated days. These include March 3 for Defence Personnel, March 5 for Senior Citizens, March 10 for Women and Tribal Women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and March 13 for Divyangjan.

Emphasising accessibility, the President’s Secretariat noted that “entry to the Garden is free of cost.”

However, visitors will be required to book their tickets only through the online portal, as no on-the-spot booking facility will be available this year. Online bookings can be made through the official website at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/. Visitors have been advised to book their slots well in advance and strictly adhere to the timelines and instructions mentioned on the ticket. Booking for a particular day will close at 10.00 a.m. on the previous day.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be through Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate, located near the junction of North Avenue and Rashtrapati Bhavan. For visitor convenience, a shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 will operate every 30 minutes between 9.30 a.m. and 6.00 p.m., with the last shuttle departing at 4.00 p.m.

The designated visitor route will include Bal Vatika, Pulmeria Garden, Banyan Garden, Bonsai Garden, Babbling Brook, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. Apart from tulips and various varieties of roses, visitors will be able to see the Babbling Brook, described as a water stream with cascades, and the Banyan Garden with reflexology paths.

The visitors are permitted to carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses or handbags, water bottles, and milk bottles for infants. Facilities such as drinking water, toilets, and first aid or medical services will be available along the public route.

In addition to Amrit Udyan, the public can also visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum from Tuesday to Sunday, and witness the Change-of-Guard Ceremony every Saturday at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.