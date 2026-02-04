President Murmu inaugurates multiple projects in Odisha's Rairangpur, highlights Centre's tribal welfare initiatives

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday that the Union government is making special efforts for the economic development of tribals, including Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

While attending a special programme at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Odisha's Rairangpur, located in the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district, President Murmu highlighted various schemes launched by the Union government for the development of tribal communities across the country.

The President inaugurated the Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University Information Technology Campus and laid the foundation stones for the AYUSH Hospital-cum-Ayurvedic College, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology campus, archery centre, city beautification and drainage upgradation projects, auditorium and cultural centre, girls' hostel, and deaddiction centre at Rairangpur.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said, "The goal of upliftment of the poorest of the poor can only be achieved through the development of the tribal community. The Union government is continuously working to ensure that tribal communities receive benefit of all the government welfare and developmental schemes."

She added that the Union government is making special efforts for the economic development of tribal brothers and sisters.

"Providing the minimum support price (MSP) for more than 90 minor forest products through the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana, loans to tribal members of self-help groups through the Micro Credit Scheme and low-interest loans to Scheduled Tribe women under the Tribal Women Empowerment Scheme are some examples of the government's commitment. The government is also working for better health and education facilities," President Murmu noted.

She also said that the Pradhan Mantri-JANMAN Yojana has been implemented for the welfare of PVTGs.

"Electrification has been extended to tribal-dominated areas, and 4G internet connectivity has been provided in remote areas. With these efforts, the stream of holistic development is flowing in the tribal regions."

The President, on the occasion, also underscored that the Purvodaya vision of the Union government gives priority to the development of Odisha, and Mayurbhanj district is benefiting significantly from this vision.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on the occasion, said that the land whose daughter is the President can never remain neglected.

He also added that since President Droupadi Murmu became the 'First Citizen' (President) of the country, the people of Mayurbhanj district have been assured a guarantee of development.



