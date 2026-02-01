President Murmu to embark on 6-day visit to Odisha, Chhattisgarh

President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a six-day visit to Odisha and Chhattisgarh from February 2 to 7, 2026, focusing on education, tribal welfare, cultural promotion, and developmental initiatives in tribal-dominated regions, a press communique has said.

The President is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar on the evening of February 2, marking the start of her itinerary in Odisha.

On February 3, she will attend the convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University in Balasore, where she will also inaugurate the institution’s newly constructed auditorium, underscoring the government’s emphasis on higher education infrastructure in eastern India.

Her engagements on February 4 will take place in Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj district, a significant tribal belt.

The President will unveil the statue of Bhanjbir Sunaram Soren, a revered tribal leader, and interact with students at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Mahuldiha.

She will further inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple projects, including the Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, developments at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) campus, an Archery Centre, city beautification and drainage upgradation works, various corporate social responsibility initiatives, and the MSCB University Information Technology Campus.

These projects reflect a concerted push toward holistic development in education, healthcare, sports, urban amenities, and technology in tribal areas.

On February 6, the President will engage directly with women and youth from tribal communities at Simlipal, one of Odisha’s premier biosphere reserves known for its rich biodiversity and tribal heritage.

Later that day, she will grace the ‘Black Swan Summit, India’ in Bhubaneswar, an event organised by the Government of Odisha in partnership with the Global Finance and Technology Network.

The summit aims to explore innovative strategies for risk management, resilience, and emerging opportunities in the finance and technology sectors.

Concluding her visit on February 7, President Murmu will travel to Chhattisgarh, where she will inaugurate the ‘Bastar Pandum 2026’ festival in Jagdalpur.

The annual cultural extravaganza celebrates the traditions, arts, crafts, and livelihoods of Bastar’s indigenous communities, providing a platform to preserve and promote tribal heritage while boosting local tourism and economy.