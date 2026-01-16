President Murmu to visit Jaipur today; traffic diversions announced

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Jaipur on Friday on a daylong visit to Rajasthan, during which she will participate in the '1008 Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya' at the Neendar Housing Scheme, Harmada (Sikar Road).

In view of the President's visit and associated VIP movement, the city police have announced traffic diversions on several major roads this afternoon.

According to the official schedule, the President will land at Jaipur International Airport at 1:40 p.m.

From there, she will travel by road to Lok Bhavan, Civil Lines, reaching at 2:10 p.m., where a scheduled programme will be held.

Later, at 3:50 p.m., President Murmu will depart from Lok Bhavan and proceed to the Neendar Housing Scheme, Harmada, where she will attend the concluding ceremony of the Shri Ram Katha and participate in the 1008 Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya, organised by the Ramanand Mission.

The religious event has been underway since January 8, under the guidance of Tulsipithadhishwar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya.

A large number of dignitaries and devotees are expected to attend the 'Mahayagya'.

The district administration, police and organisers have completed all security and logistical preparations.

For security reasons, normal traffic will be temporarily halted along the President's route during her movement.

According to the advisory issued by the Traffic Police, vehicles can be stopped on New Sanganer Road, Expressway and Sikar Road, and parking will be prohibited on these routes.

Heavy vehicles from Ajmer Road towards the expressway will be diverted via the Ring Road. Heavy vehicles coming from Sikar Road will be rerouted via New TP Nagar (before Todi Mod) towards Daulatpura Expressway.

Heavy vehicles from Delhi Road towards Ajmer Expressway will be diverted via Chandwaji and Delhi Road Transport Nagar. The movement of ambulances, fire tenders and other essential services will remain uninterrupted.

After the programme, President Murmu will depart from Jaipur International Airport at 5:50 p.m. for Palam Airport, Delhi.

Authorities remain on high alert, and citizens have been urged to cooperate and follow traffic advisories to ensure the smooth conduct of the visit.