President, PM greet people of Odisha on Utkal Dibasa

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkal Dibasa (Odisha Day).

Extending her greetings to Odia people, the President said Odisha has the potential to be the growth engine of Indian economy.

"My greetings to fellow citizens, especially to the people of the State, on Odisha Day. With abundant natural resources, skilled and industrious people, Odisha has the potential to be the growth engine of our economy. My best wishes for a bright future of the people of Odisha," the President said in a tweet.

Similarly, wishing the people, Modi said, "This is a day to acknowledge the rich role of Odisha, Odia people and culture in the progress of our nation."

The Prime Minister wished for good health and prosperity of the people of Odisha in the coming times.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Patnaik paid his respects to the legendary leaders, who contributed for creation of a separate state Odisha. "Let's maintain the pride and dignity of the Odia community, commit and march ahead to build a new and ambitious Odisha," he said.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharemndra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw and Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, along with many other leaders from different political parties wished the Odia people on this special day.