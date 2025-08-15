President’s I-Day Address: Op Sindoor humanity’s fight against terrorism

New Delhi: As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday, President Droupadi Murmu, in her eve-of-Independence address, paid tribute to freedom fighters and lauded the nation’s democratic ethos. She highlighted India’s economic resilience, noting the 6.5 per cent GDP growth, infrastructure expansion, and key initiatives like Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Calling for a collective resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047, the President also cited the country’s decisive response to terrorism through Operation Sindoor, saying, “I believe Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity’s fight against terrorism.” The President condemned the "cowardly and utterly inhuman" killing of innocent citizens on holiday, asserting that the armed forces had demonstrated "strategic clarity and technical capability" by destroying terrorist infrastructure across the border.

Describing Operation Sindoor as a landmark event in the global fight against terrorism, she noted that India's armed forces "destroyed terrorist hubs across the border" with "steely resolve". The President stressed that the nation's unity was the most "befitting response" to those who sought to divide it. She also held up Operation Sindoor as a testament to the success of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) mission in the defence sector.

The President also spoke about the importance of sustained good governance and a "zero tolerance for corruption". She invoked Mahatma Gandhi, quoting his statement "corruption and hypocrisy ought not to be inevitable products of democracy" and urged all citizens to "pledge to realise Gandhiji's ideal and weed out corruption" from the nation. She said the spirit of Swadeshi continues to inspire national initiatives such as the 'Make-in-India' campaign and the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.

President Murmu also highlighted the nation's focus on technological innovation, specifically mentioning artificial intelligence and pointed to the India-AI mission launched by the government to bolster the country's AI capabilities and create models tailored to India's unique needs. "Artificial intelligence is the next stage of technological advancement and has already entered our lives... As we aspire to become a global AI hub by 2047, our focus will remain on making the best use of the advances in technology for the common people, to improve their lives by improving governance," she said. Referring to the digital world, she said India has seen dramatic advancements in information technology, a sector that is shaping the modern age.

Murmu said it has also enabled the success of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ensuring welfare benefits reach their intended recipients without leakage. "India now accounts for more than half of the world's total digital transactions, creating a vibrant digital economy that is a growing contributor to the nation's GDP," she said. The President also spoke about the healthcare sector, saying it was experiencing a paradigm shift thanks to the 'Ayushman Bharat' initiative, the world's largest healthcare scheme.