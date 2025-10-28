PRESS RELEASE INDIAN COAST GUARD EXECUTES DARING LONG-RANGE MEDEVAC OF CRITICALLY INJURED IRANIAN CREW IN ARABIAN SEA

New Delhi, 28 Oct 25: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully carried out a long-range medical evacuation of a critically injured Iranian fisherman from the fishing dhow Al-Owais, located in the middle of Arabian Sea, approximately 1500 KM west of Kochi.

The operation commenced when the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai received information from MRCC Chabahar, Iran, regarding a medical emergency and engine failure onboard the Iranian fishing dhow Al-Owais. The vessel had five crew members, including its master, Mr. Allah Baksh (Iranian national), who sustained serious injuries to both eyes and deep lacerations on his right ear following an onboard explosion during fuel transfer to the generator.









Recognizing the gravity of the situation, MRCC (Mumbai) immediately activated the International Safety Net (ISN) to alert vessels in the vicinity and initiate coordinated assistance. ICG Ship Sachet, which was on return passage from an overseas deployment to East African countries, was directed to render immediate assistance.

Simultaneously, MT STI Grace, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker enroute from Kuwait to Moroni (Comoros), was diverted at around 0210 hours on 27 Oct 2025 to assist the distressed dhow. The tanker successfully rendezvoused with Al-Owais at approximately 1000 hours the same day, embarked the injured sailor, and administered tele-medical first aid and stabilization under guidance from ICG medical personnel.

Subsequently, MRCC (Mumbai) directed MT STI Grace to proceed southwest to establish a rendezvous with ICG Ship Sachet for patient transfer and further medical management. The transfer operation was successfully executed at 0927 hours on 28 Oct 2025, under challenging sea conditions.

The injured fisherman is currently receiving ongoing medical treatment onboard ICG Ship Sachet, which is proceeding towards Goa for further medical management.

This complex, challenging rescue, underscores the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment to maritime safety and humanitarian assistance beyond national boundaries, reaffirming its role as a credible and dependable maritime search and rescue agency in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).