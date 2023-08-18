Live
President Droupadi Murmu to embark on three-day Goa visit
President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Goa starting from August 22 during which she is expected to participate in several events .
On the first day of her visit, she will lay floral wreath at Martyr’s Memorial at Azad Maidan at Panaji. In the evening, the President will attend Civic Reception hosted by the State Government in her honour.
On August 23, the President will address the 34th Convocation of Goa University at Durbar Hall, at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula and interact with Vulnerable Tribal Group. Later in the evening, she will address the members of Goa Legislative Assembly at Assembly Complex, Porvorim.
The following day, President Murmu will visit Fort Aguada and then to Basilica of Bom Jesus at Old Goa and Shantadurga Temple before returning home.