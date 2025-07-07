Prime accused in Bengal coal smuggling case residing in Vanuatu Islands: CBI

Former Trinamool Congress leader and the prime accused in a multi-crore coal smuggling case in West Bengal, Vinay Mishra is currently hiding at Vanuatu Islands with a different name, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed a special court at Asansol in West Burdwan district of West Bengal on Monday.

According to the CBI, although it was known for quite some time that he was hiding in the Vanuatu Islands, taking citizenship there after surrendering his Indian citizenship, is residing there with a different name has surfaced recently.

The CBI also informed the court that this factor of his residing there had posed a new hurdle for bringing him back to India. The court had already declared Vinay Mishra as an “absconding accused”.

CBI also admitted that further progress in the investigation of the coal smuggling case was getting hampered because of the legal hurdles in bringing back Mishra to India considering that he is the prime accused in the case.

As per CBI’s records, Mishra left India in 2020, soon after CBI as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started parallel probes in the coal smuggling case. In the same year, he gave up his Indian citizenship and started residing in the Vanuatu Islands.

Both CBI and ED have identified Mishra as the main person responsible for channelling the proceeds in the coal smuggling case to different bank accounts, including overseas accounts and shell companies.

CBI earlier declared an award of Rs 100,000 on him. Earlier, he had intimated to both CBI and ED through an advocate that he would return to India only if he was guaranteed that he would not be arrested by any of the two agencies.

Mishra was reportedly very close to a number of top leaders in the ruling Trinamool Congress. His brother Bikas Mishra is also one of the accused in the coal smuggling case.

Recently, Bikas claimed that if he opens his mouth, the incumbent Trinaool Congress-ruled government will be toppled, and that is why there are attempts to get him murdered in judicial custody.