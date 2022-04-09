Prime Minister Museum to be inaugurated on 14 th april by PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Museum (Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya) built in the capital Delhi will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 April. The inauguration will be done on the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution. The museum will have a memoir of The works and contributions of all the previous Prime Ministers of the country. Plus it will have many gifts displayed in it, which was received by the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and which are not yet a part of the Nehru Museum.

The museum which has been built as an inclusive effort of PM Modi, aims to make the younger generation aware and inspired about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our Prime Ministers.

'Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya' is an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take in cognisance the contribution of all his predecessors, irrespective of their political views and credibility .This museum will enlighten us about how every Prime Minister had served the country and have been an architect of nations progress throughout the years.

The museum will be in a building with a total area of 10,491 square meters.The design is primarily influenced by how India has emerged as a powerful nation over the years with the help of leaders. Apart from being sustainable in design, energy conservation has also been taken care of here. No tree has been cut or transplanted for this. The logo of the building represents the hands of the people of India holding the "Ashoka Chakra", a symbol of nation and democracy.

The Sources said that Doordarshan, Film Division, Parliament TV, Ministry of Defence, Media Houses (Indian and Foreign), Print Media, Foreign News Agencies, Toshakhana of Ministry of External Affairs, etc. to gather as much information as possible about the former Prime Ministers through The information has been collected from.Along with this their families were also contacted.

The State-of-the-art technology-based communication facilities have been arranged in the Prime Minister's Museum to present information to the youth in an easy and interesting manner.In which to make the exhibition highly interactive, holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multi-media, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens etc. have been installed.