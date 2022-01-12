Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates 11 New Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 11 new government medical institutions in Tamil Nadu, as well as the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT). Medical colleges will operate throughout the southern state, whereas the central institute's new campus will operate in Chennai, the state capital. As per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the inauguration will be held through video conference. The inauguration took place at 4 p.m..

The colleges were built at a cost of almost 4,000 crores, with the Union government contributing around 2,415 crores and the state providing the rest. The Nilgiris, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, and Virudhunagar are the 11 districts where medical institutes have been established. The 11 new medical colleges will have a total capacity of 1,450 seats. Furthermore, the Central government has entirely funded and erected the new CICT campus, which cost a total of 24 crores. It comprises three levels and includes a large library, lecture rooms, a multimedia room, and an e-library.

The institutes are part of the Centre's 'Establishment of New Medical Colleges Attached to Existing District/Referral Hospitals' scheme. Medical colleges are established in districts where neither a government nor a private medical college exists. The new campus was built in accordance with PM Modi's aim to protect and preserve Indian history and promote classical languages.

The statement went on to explain how CICT works, stating that it supports classical Tamil by doing research in order to establish the language's ancientness and distinctiveness. The institute has a large collection of over 45,000 old Tamil texts and grants a fellowship to its students, among other things. The institute will benefit from a more efficient working environment as it pursues its goal of promoting traditional Tamil around the world, according to the PMO statement. Until now, the CICT has operated out of a rented space.