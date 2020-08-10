Private Hospital staff bargains with son to show his father's dead body who died of Corona Virus

West Bengal: A family has alleged hospital indifference after they were asked to pay Rs 51,000 just to see the body of their relative who was deceased with coronavirus. The private Hospital officials did not inform the death of Hari Gupta, who passed away on Saturday midnight due to the deadly virus.

Speaking on this, his son Sagar Gupta said, "On Sunday afternoon, we received a call from the hospital saying that my father passed away at 1 am the previous night. When we questioned why we were not informed about it, the hospital officials said that they did not have our contact information."

When the family reached the hospital, they were told that the body has been sent to for cremation. The family then reached Shibpur cremation ground where they were asked to pay Rs 51,000 to see the body. When the family confronted, the charges were reduced to Rs 31,000. However, since the family could not pay up, they approached the police.

The family claimed that a police official came but those in charge of the cremation refused to multiple requests from police as well. "The hospital officials who were cremating the body told the police to go back and ask their higher authorities to speak to them," says Sagar Gupta.

The family members of the deceased tried to capture this incident on a camera but their phone was snatched away. Finally, the body was cremated and the patient's family could not see it.

The hospital continues to claim that they had no contact of the family so sent the body to cremation, flouting all guidelines. The family members are now planning to file a formal police complaint in the case.