Private offices in Delhi ordered to switch to WFH amid Covid surge

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday directed closure of all private offices, except those in exempted categories, amid rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The private offices, which were till now operating with 50 per cent work force, have been asked to follow the practice of work from home.



An order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority also directed for closing of restaurants and bars in the city.



However, restaurants have been allowed home delivery and take away food items.



Government offices in the city are also currently working with 50 percent attendance.

